Edinburgh missing: Urgent search launched for missing person Alex Revell last seen in Firrhill
Alex was last seen in the Firrhill area.
Police in Edinburgh have launched a search for a missing person who hasn’t been seen in more than 24 hours.
Alex Revell was last seen in the Firrhill area at 9.30am on Monday, October 16. Police say Alex was last seen wearing a white dress with black flowers, black tights and black boots. Alex was also carrying a black rucksack at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1852 of October 16.