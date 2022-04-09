On Thursday, a Jet 2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Edinburgh after one of the passengers fell ill.

Jet2 declared an emergency situation on flight LS776, while it was flying over the Yorkshire Dales.

On Wednesday, Scottish Government gave its final approval to new £500 million housing development in the west of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh news: Here is a round up of the most read news stories from the Capital this week

It has been described as one of the most sustainable new developments in Scotland with active travel routes for cyclists and pedestrians being included in the plans.

Edinburgh Still Game favourite announced they were set to take to the stage at Leith Dockers Club.

Directed by Adam Tomkins, the lively new comedy is the ​pandemic postponed follow-up to the first Nan​ & ​Rita play, Nan & Rita and the Holy Grail​,​ which w​as well-received ​in 2018​.​

Convicted double murderer, Robert Chalmers, who stored victims' bodies in wheelie bins died in prison

Chalmers was jailed for a minimum of 23 years at his trial in 2011 after being convicted of murdering Samantha Wright.

Police found the 24-year-old’s dismembered remains in a wheelie bin in the garden of Chalmers' Edinburgh home on Magdalene Drive.

On Tuesday, the Edinburgh Evening News reported that local residents were sent a warning letter as Hollywood film Borderland, featuring Star Wars actor Felicity Jones, set to bring mock explosions to Capital streets.

In a letter to residents of Calton Road, the production company wrote: ‘We are keen to establish contact directly with all residences and businesses that may be immediately affected by our filming works and within our filming boundaries."

A local resident in the Sighthill area has spoke out about the problem of off road motorbikes after seeing a three year old riding on the front of a bike with no helmet.

Gareth Mackie, 46, lives next to Sighthill Park and has said that the issue of off road vehicles driving dangerous has “become progressively worse over the past couple of years, and had definitely escalated in recent weeks.”

The brother of murdered T2 Trainspotting star Bradley Welsh has said that the police force 'has blood on its hands' three years on from shooting.

“Brad’s daughter would ask me, ‘Why didn’t the police help my daddy?’ and I’ve got no answers to give her. It’s a disgrace.”

