Major disruption to services is expected to continue into late afternoon.

Edinburgh travellers are among hundreds of passengers 'trapped on trains' after a points failure at London Euston left all lines blocked.

Network Rail said major disruption to and from the capital is now expected until around 3.30pm on Sunday, 15 October.

The operator said earlier in a statement: "A point failure at London Euston means all lines are blocked. As a result, trains running to/from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Major disruption is expected to continue until 13:00.”

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lines reopened around 1pm but in an update the operator confirmed problems are expected to continue for another few hours.

It said: “There will now be no trains in and out of the station until 3.30pm at the earliest. They originally hoped the situation would be resolved by 1pm. Major disruption is expected to continue until 15:30.”

Avanti West Coast between Euston and Wolverhampton, Manchester Piccadilly, Glasgow Central and Edinburgh are all affected by the delays.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to complain about the delays and lack of information.

One woman said: “Finally on a train after hours of delays and platform bingo at Euston. Told to go Kings Cross at one point but they couldn’t deal with the hundreds that turned up so sent us back. Chaos.” Another said: “I am squashed in a train carriage, in the bit before you reach the seats, with 11 other humans, as a result of the signalling failure at Euston today. How is that safe?”