4 . Real-time bus information

The provision of reliable real-time information about when buses will arrive at stops and also information on available pram and wheelchair spaces, emerged as the third highest priority out of the measures listed in the consultation. It scored 70 per cent among respondents to the online survey and 73 per cent in the market research. The lack of live information or its poor reliability were seen as major barriers to people using buses more often. And improved tracker and real-time information was also recognised as important for safety, reducing the need to hang about at bus stops. Photo: Ian Swanson