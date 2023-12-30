2 . From toilet to cafe

A disused toilet block in Roseburn Park, next to Murrayfield stadium was launched to the public in its new guise as a community café,. A determined band of volunteers from the Friends of Roseburn Park had spent 11 years putting together plans and raising funds to bring the derelict building back into use. The toilet block dated back to 1903 and had been closed since 1982. The roof was beginning to collapse, but it would have cost the council £12,000 just to demolish it, so they were happy to let it to the Friends at a peppercorn rent. Photo: supplied