Looking back at the news stories of 2023 is a reminder of the many different aspects of city life. Among the events which made the headlines were the problems with luggage piling up at Edinburgh Airport, the vandal attack on a CCTV camera used to enforce restrictions in a low-traffic neighbourhood and the soaring rents faced by students, as well as other stories like the plan for a replica to replace the too-fragile Jawbone Arch at The Meadows and hundreds of Kate Bush fans recreating one of the singer's most iconic moments in Holyrood Park.
1. Marking the coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles Cathedral on July 5 to mark their coronation The First Minister, a BBC weather presenter, an imam, a rabbi, an Olympic rower, leading musicians and a senior judge all took part in the hour-long service, which was modelled on a similar service held 70 years earlier to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. The Honours of Scotland - the Scottish crown jewels - were presented to the new King. And unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, was present in the cathedral. Photo: Owen Humphreys/Getty Images
2. From toilet to cafe
A disused toilet block in Roseburn Park, next to Murrayfield stadium was launched to the public in its new guise as a community café,. A determined band of volunteers from the Friends of Roseburn Park had spent 11 years putting together plans and raising funds to bring the derelict building back into use. The toilet block dated back to 1903 and had been closed since 1982. The roof was beginning to collapse, but it would have cost the council £12,000 just to demolish it, so they were happy to let it to the Friends at a peppercorn rent. Photo: supplied
3. Airport baggage chaos
Baggage firms at Edinburgh Airport faced mounting anger from passengers as luggage was lost, delayed or failed to arrive. Swissport, handling agent for 26 airline, was believed to have drafted in staff from other sites after it was served with a "yellow card" deficiency notice by Edinburgh Airport chiefs. Photo: Karen McAvoy
4. Fire service cuts
Concerns over public safety were raised over plans to remove a turntable ladder and 10 firefighters from Edinburgh's Crewe Toll fire station as part of swingeing cuts across the country by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Critics said the move would leave Edinburgh with just two appliances able to reach higher than four storeys. The SFRS was faced with £36 million worth of savings over the next four years and had announced the withdrawal of a total of 13 fire engines and around 200 job losses across Scotland. Photo: Julie Bull