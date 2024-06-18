Edinburgh set to host Moonwalk Scotland again: How to sign up for charity night-time walk
On Saturday, September 7, hundreds of women and men will set off from Holyrood Park in Edinburgh to walk an overnight half or full marathon through the streets of the capital at this year’s MoonWalk Scotland to raise much needed money to support those living with cancer.
Over the last 16 years, the iconic night-time event, organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, has raised over £22 million, with the money being granted to charities across Scotland.
You can now register here to take part in this year’s event. Organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, hundreds of women and men wearing brightly decorated bras will be walking a half or full marathon overnight through the streets of Edinburgh. Buildings across the city will be lit-up pink in support of The MoonWalk.
For those who can’t make it to Edinburgh for the charity event, walkers can also take on their challenges virtually, in their own areas.
With over 690 people diagnosed with breast cancer each week, it is the second most common cancer in Scotland and the need to raise money and provide support is now greater than ever.
Recent grants include Ayrshire Cancer which provides psychological and therapeutic services for people living with cancer. The Beatson also received a grant to help people with cancer to overcome issues returning or remaining at work.
In addition, a grant was awarded to Make Seconds Count to support those living with secondary cancer feel more confident and empowered to discuss clinical trials with their clinician as part of their treatment.
