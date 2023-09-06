Edinburgh shops: Laura Bond's new store to open city centre boutique with 'piercing parlour'
An Edinburgh jewellery maker who counts celebrities among her loyal customers is set to open a luxury boutique in the city centre.
Jewellery brand Laura Bond will open its flagship store on Thistle Street in Edinburgh in the former Jane Davidson store on Saturday, September 9. Previously available online only, the new home of Laura Bond will allow customers to purchase goods in person for the first time.
The new headquarters will showcase Laura’s full ‘conscious luxury jewellery’ collection, provide bespoke ear styling consultations and plans to offer piercing services. Designs have attracted loyal customers including celebrity fans Florence Pugh, Michelle Visage, and Nathalie Emmanuelle, who wore Laura Bond to the 2022 Oscars.
Laura Bond said: “This is a huge opportunity for us and I’m so excited to be opening our first store in Edinburgh. To say it’s a dream come true is an understatement. I can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new, from near or far – to experience our bespoke ear styling service and to get pierced in our stunning piercing parlour.
“Laura Bond offers a unique experience in the world of luxury piercings and jewellery and I can’t wait to meet everyone in store.”
The new store was previously occupied by the award-winning Edinburgh women’s boutique, Jane Davidson. After 53 years of business in the capital, the luxury brand picked Laura Bond to be its successor.
Sarah Murray, proprietor of Jane Davidson said, “The boutique had been a constant presence in my life. Our customers were not only incredibly loyal, but many became dear friends. As difficult as the decision was to close our doors last year, I was always determined that if we did, then we would have to find the perfect brand to take on our property. Laura Bond is just that. We can’t wait to watch Laura and her brand grow at 52 Thistle Street.”