It will be the first shop for the luxury Edinburgh-born brand.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh jewellery maker who counts celebrities among her loyal customers is set to open a luxury boutique in the city centre.

Jewellery brand Laura Bond will open its flagship store on Thistle Street in Edinburgh in the former Jane Davidson store on Saturday, September 9. Previously available online only, the new home of Laura Bond will allow customers to purchase goods in person for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new headquarters will showcase Laura’s full ‘conscious luxury jewellery’ collection, provide bespoke ear styling consultations and plans to offer piercing services. Designs have attracted loyal customers including celebrity fans Florence Pugh, Michelle Visage, and Nathalie Emmanuelle, who wore Laura Bond to the 2022 Oscars.

Laura Bond's new jewellery boutique and piercing parlour

Laura Bond said: “This is a huge opportunity for us and I’m so excited to be opening our first store in Edinburgh. To say it’s a dream come true is an understatement. I can’t wait to welcome customers – old and new, from near or far – to experience our bespoke ear styling service and to get pierced in our stunning piercing parlour.

“Laura Bond offers a unique experience in the world of luxury piercings and jewellery and I can’t wait to meet everyone in store.”

The new store was previously occupied by the award-winning Edinburgh women’s boutique, Jane Davidson. After 53 years of business in the capital, the luxury brand picked Laura Bond to be its successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad