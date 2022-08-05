Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-year-old female, she joined the wildlife charity’s other two zebras, Daniella and Grace, from ZSL Whipsnade Zoo last month.

Grevy’s zebra are the largest of the zebra family and the zoo’s trio can be found their hilltop African Plains enclosure.

Azizi’s arrival comes just weeks after Edinburgh Zoo announced the opening of a sustainability-focused fish and chip restaurant.

Meet the newest addition to the Edinburgh Zoo family – an adorable Grevy’s zebra named Azizi.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Jungle Café has been transformed into the new premium 200 cover restaurant, which will use high-quality locally sourced ingredients.

Named after the first animal to be cared for at the zoo, The Gannet fish bar offers a range of traditional Scottish fish and chip dishes, from Cullen skink to vegan haggis.

It will also serve the country’s only ‘fully Scottish’ chip - grown within 50 miles of the zoo, chipped in Dunfermline and cooked fresh at The Gannet.

Many of the materials and furniture from the newly refurbished restaurant came from sustainable sources and were up-cycled to minimise the environmental footprint.

The brand new eatery, which is Restaurant Associates’ latest venture as part of their partnership with the RZSS, has already proved to be a big hit with visitors.

Ben Cochrane, general manager at Restaurant Associates, said: “Seeing visitors enjoy our delicious new dishes during its first week has been wonderful and the opening of The Gannet fish bar truly is a huge celebration for Restaurant Associates Scotland.”