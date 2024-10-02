Edinburgh Zoo pays heartfelt tribute to cheetah Cleo after she passes away

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:24 BST
Edinburgh Zoo has paid an emotional tribute to one of its animals who passed away this week despite the best efforts of veterinary staff.

The Zoo at Corstorphine was sad to share the news this morning that Cleo the cheetah died overnight last night, October 1/ 2, despite the hard work of the vet team and keepers to save her.

Cleo the cheetah died overnight despite the hard work of the vet team and keepers at Edinburgh Zoo.
Cleo the cheetah died overnight despite the hard work of the vet team and keepers at Edinburgh Zoo. | RZSS

Cleo had suffered from a short illness and the zoo is currently trying to establish her cause of death.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, paid tribute to the animal who made an impression on everyone at the zoo.

He said, “In spite of the best efforts of our veterinary team and specialist animal carers, I’m sorry to say that Cleo passed away last night, following a short illness.

Cheetah Cleo pictured at Edinburgh Zoo.
Cheetah Cleo pictured at Edinburgh Zoo. | RZSS

“We are still trying to establish what the cause of death is but we believe it is related to liver failure. We will know more after a post-mortem examination.

“Cleo wasn’t here at Edinburgh Zoo for long but in that time she made an amazing impression on all of the staff, vets, and visitors who met her. She will be sadly missed.”

