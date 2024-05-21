Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The generous nine-year-old decided to have her hair cut for charity

A kind-hearted schoolgirl has had a massive 12 inches of hair lopped off in a bid to boost two cancer charities.

Ellie Gay had a foot of her beloved waist length locks chopped off free of charge by Lisa Mccormick Hair and Beauty in Gorebridge, Midlothian on Saturday.

The generous nine-year-old decided to have her hair cut and wanted to donate her tresses to The Little Princess Trust charity who provide real hair wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Ellie, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, has also managed to raise a massive £700 in donations that will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

Ellie Gay decided to chop 12 inches off her long locks

The primary five pupil initially set a target of £200 but soon smashed that figure and is now aiming to hit £1000.

Proud mum Lindsey said: “Ellie has never really had her hair cut since birth, just the odd trim here and there. But she decided late last year to have it all cut off and it was then I told her about the Little Princess Trust charity.

“She went very quiet and was quite emotional and said she would love to donate her hair to them. It was also her idea to start a fundraising campaign for Macmillan.

“We are all so proud of her and can’t quite believe we have raised so much money so far. We still have some friends and workmates to donate so who knows maybe we could reach £1000.

Ellie had never had a big haircut before but decided to chop a foot off her hair to raise money for charity.

“Ellie loves her new look and just wants to thank everyone for all their donations.”

The Little Princess Trust was formed in 2005 provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments or other conditions.

The charity also funds childhood cancer research and searches to find kinder and more effective treatments.