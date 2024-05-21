Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Edinburgh and Lothian venues among winners at Drinks Awards Scotland 2024

The owners of Midlothian bar are celebrating after it was crowned as ‘Scotland's best pub’ at a prestigious awards ceremony.

It comes as the winners of the first ever Drink Awards Scotland were announced, with several businesses from the Capital taking prizes across various categories.

Winning the coveted Pub of the Year gong was the Laird & Dog Inn, a family-friendly watering hole located in the Midlothian village of Lasswade, 15 minutes' drive from Edinburgh.

The Laird & Dogg Inn, located in the Midlothian village of Lasswade, was named as Scotland's 'Pub of the Year'.

The popular venue, which also picked up the Inn of the Year award, beat off competition from Edinburgh pubs the Barony Bar and The Scottish Engineer to claim the top prize.

Elsewhere, Red Squirrel, an independent gastropub on Lothian Road, won the Best of Edinburgh award, while much-loved city centre bar Cafe Royal was named Restaurant Bar of the Year. Stewart Brewing, in Loanhead, won the Microbrewery of the Year prize, while Dunbar’s Royal Mackintosh was crowned Hotel Bar of the Year.

Several other local businesses were highly commended – you can see the full list below.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2024 said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs and restaurants that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.

“We congratulate all of our winners and highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”

The winners of the Drinks Awards Scotland 2024 are:

Pub of the Year: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to MacSorley’s (Glasgow); Bar of the Year: The Piper Whisky Bar (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Guildford Arms (Edinburgh). Inn of the Year: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to Royal Mackintosh (Dunbar); Gastro Pub of the Year: The Boudingait (Cupar), Highly Commended went to Red Squirrel (Edinburgh); Best Cocktail Bar: Blue Dog (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Rat Pack – Piano & Cocktail Bar (Edinburgh); Wine Bar of the Year: Billington’s of Lenzie (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to Grape & Grain (Aberdeen); Beer Garden of the Year: The Garden Bar (Inveraray), Highly Commended went to The Blackbird (Edinburgh); Pet Friendly Venue of the Year: The Garden Bar (Inveraray), Highly Commended went to The Red Deer (Glasgow)

Country Pub of the Year: The Portcullis (Stirling), Highly Commended went to The Snow Goose (Inverness); Family Friendly Venue of the Year: Junior’s Sports Bar and Lounge (Motherwell), Highly Commended went to Mharsanta – Scottish Restaurant & Bar (Glasgow); Sports Bar of the Year: Grace’s Irish Sports Bar (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Chanter (Edinburgh); Irish Pub of the Year: Kitty O’Shea’s (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to Finnegan’s Wake Edinburgh (Edinburgh); Karaoke Venue of the Year: :Katie’s Bar (Glasgow); Highly Commended went to The Wellington Bar (Falkirk) Team of the Year: Ancrum Cross Keys (Jedburgh); Highly Commended went to Williams Bros. Brewing Co. (Alloa); Live Music Venue of the Year: Hootananny (Inverness), Highly Commended went to Blue Dog (Glasgow); Best of Glasgow: Billington’s of Lenzie (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to MacSorley’s (Glasgow); Best of Edinburgh: Red Squirrel (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to Panda & Sons (Edinburgh); Best of North: Copper DOG (Aberlour), Highly Commended went to The Auld Smiddy Inn (Pitlochry); Best of South: Tempest Brew Co (Galashiels), Highly Commended went to The Robert the Bruce (Dumfries)