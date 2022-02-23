The Shotgun singer shared a video on Twitter in which he showed fans the spotty rash that had spread across his face, shoulders and upper chest.

The 28-year-old was due to perform at the Capital’s King's Theatre on Monday (February 28), and also had gigs booked at the London Palladium and Manchester Opera House in the coming days.

The shows will now take place in April, with Ezra now booked to play the Usher Hall on April 14.

Ezra is returning to the road for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic cancellations.

In his video, the singer and guitarist said: “As you can see, I have got chicken pox, which I never had as a kid – and it is miserable.

“It is all the fatigue and fever of the virus but you also want to scratch your skin all the time.

“What this means is that I can’t perform at the upcoming shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and London, which I am absolutely gutted about.

“Recording this video is the last thing I want to be doing.

“Even on a selfish level, I’ve not performed since 2019 and I was so much looking forward to getting back up there and swinging my hips – but it’s just not going to happen.”

Chicken pox is a contagious illness, common in childhood, which causes an itchy, spotty rash.

The Brit Award-winner, whose new album, Gold Rush Kid, is due out later this year, did not say where he thinks he caught it.

Not content with topping the album charts, in recent years Ezra has also launched two podcasts, both of which reached number 1.

George Ezra & Friends saw George in conversation with some of the world’s biggest pop stars, including Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Sir Tom Jones, Lewis Capaldi and many more.

It was followed by a new series, Phone A Friend, co-hosted by Ezra and his long-time friend Ollie MN.

When the pair both experienced issues with mental health, they found comfort in opening up to one another about what they were going through.

