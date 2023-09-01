The heartbroken daughter of Midlothian shopkeeper Bashir Ahmed who died following a ‘disturbance’ at his store has paid tribute to ‘amazing’ dad.

Much-loved trader and father-of-three Mr Ahmed worked at the Best One store in Newtongrange’s Main Street for nearly 30 years and previously worked at a post office shop with his daughter Ambar. The community has been rocked since the 69-year-old’s death on Friday, August 18. His death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and investigations are ongoing.

Now, Ambar has spoken out for the first time about her father, who she described as ‘an amazing person who would go out of his way to help anyone’. She said: “Our house will never be the same again. Me and Dad were very close. We have worked together for the last 12 years and we got really close in that time.

"I remember I was 13 when Dad got his first shop. In a way, the shop was his home because he spent so much time there. Customers loved him and some have become friends of the family. Dad had time for everybody. Staff who moved on would still pop by to see him. He was an amazing person, full of banter and jokes and an absolute gentleman. He had a cracking personality.”

Since the Covid pandemic, the grandfather of 10 had grown closer to the local community. He delivered food parcels to locals and if there was a problem with newspaper deliveries, he would go out and do the run himself.

Ambar said: "Dad dedicated his life to other people. He was a true grafter. He came from a poor background and worked from the age of 12, after his Dad died at a young age. I’d always be telling him to slow down. He had a heart condition. But he’d tell us he was fine and not to worry about him. He didn’t buy himself things, not if he could use that money to treat his family or feed another one.”

The family has been overwhelmed with the love and support from the local community. Dozens of floral tributes have been laid outside the store and the family has received many cards and messages saying how much he will be missed.

Mum-of-two Ambar said she is struggling to come to terms with what happened to her dad while desperately waiting for answers. It is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent years, after the death of Ambar’s brother.

She said: “After my brother died, dad’s outlook on life changed. He was looking forward to retirement and planned to sell the shop but it was delayed a few times. He wanted to travel the world, spend time with his family and my mum. They have been married for more than 45 years. Dad was a real family man. He always said, no matter how hard things got, you always had to work at it.

“Dad was such a support to people. He was a listening ear to many, lots of young people who were going through a hard time. It’s hard not to think that Dad could have came home to us that day. My kids are really struggling this week and my mum is absolutely devastated.”

There was a shoplifting and assault at the shop on the day Mr Ahmed died, prior to officers being called. When officers arrived in the evening Mr Ahmed was found dead inside. Police Scotland have confirmed information has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for consideration.

Ambar added: "When they carried Dad away from the shop it didn’t feel real. I sat up all that night and shop staff stayed with me the whole time. In the last couple of months we did a lot as a family and I took more photos of us and of Dad than usual. It’s bizarre now thinking about how random that was. But I’m so glad that I’ve taken those pictures.