The Into Film Awards, held at the Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday, highlighted the work of emerging talent across a series of categories including best animation, best film, teacher of the year and review of the year.

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, the awards were also attended by famous names such as Hollywood star Eddie Redmayne, Lucifer actor Tom Ellis and documentary-maker Stacey Dooley.

This year’s winners included 18-year-old Portobello High School Greta McMillan, whose film Change Direction came out top in the new changes for a better world category.

Left, Alex Ribes Cooke with Screen Education Edinburgh wins the Animation 11 or under award, presented by Anson Boon and Thaddea Graham; right, Greta McMillan from Portobello High School-Edinburgh wins the Changes for a Better World award, presented by Eddie Redmayne and Jack Lowden.

Led and directed by McMillan, who is disabled, through the use of an eye gaze communicator, the short film is described as a “quietly impassioned call-to-action in the face of climate change apathy” and features the words of 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg being read by young actors.

Also among the winners was 11-year-old Alex Ribes Cooke from Edinburgh, who won Best Animation Ages 11 and Under for his animation The Lonely Polar Bear.

Alex, who attends Hermitage Park Primary School, received his award from Pistol star Anson Boon and Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham.

James Bond producer and Into Film trustee Broccoli said: “The Into Film Awards shines a spotlight on emerging young filmmakers and helps young people understand the career opportunities the screen industry might hold for them, bringing in new talent and addressing the critical technical and craft shortage we are facing in the industry.”

Elsewhere, a group of girls from Eden Girls Leadership Academy, Manchester, won the film club of the year prize after using theirs to celebrate diversity and female empowerment.

This year’s submissions covered a wide range of topics including the impact of lockdown on mental health, climate change, bereavement, obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety.

The ones to watch award, in partnership with BFI Film Academy, went to 18-year-old Eden Quine-Taylor, from Crickhowell in Wales, while Jemma Evans, from Penybont Primary School in Bridgend, Wales, was named teacher of the year.