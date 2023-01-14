A West Lothian community which was rocked by the sudden death of one of their own just days after Christmas has rallied to raise more than £16,000 in his memory.

Jamie Aitchison, from Bathgate, was found dead by police on Wednesday, December 28 after having been reported missing the day before. In the days following his death, Jamie’s family and friends paid hundreds of tributes to the 20-year-old, who was described as “one of life’s good guys” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two online fundraisers were also set up to help Jamie’s family through their heartbreak and to give him the ‘send off he deserves’. And the amount raised by both has now surpassed £16,000 after donations were made by hundreds of people.

Jamie Aitchison died just days after Christmas

One page was set up by Michelle Chalmers, a close friend of Jamie’s mother, who said she wanted to show her friend support through the difficult time. “It’s hard enough for any mother to lose her child so we would like to support her through this and not have her worrying about funeral costs on top of it all. Any donations would be so much appreciated,” she said. The amount raised by the page currently sits at £15,695 thanks to donations from 780 people.