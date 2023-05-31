Lewis Capaldi hugs close friend Niall Horan on stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Lewis Capaldi joined close friend, Niall Horan, on stage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland and fans were delighted. The singer, 26, from Glasgow delighted fans by appearing on stage during Niall’s set and embracing his close pal. Frenzied supporters took to Twitter to gush over the pair’s sweet friendship with one tweeting: “I love Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan’s friendship. It’s so cute how Lewis ran on stage to give Niall a hug”. Another added: “Niall kissing Lewis on the forehead” and added a heart emoji.

Previous to the performance Lewis sneaked into Niall’s dressing room whispering: “I came into Niall’s dressing room to say hi but he’s not here” before going on to mock Niall’s cosmetic collection. Lewis giggled hysterically before saying: "Look at all this, look at what it all takes to get him on stage."

The pair initially met via social media in 2017 when Niall discovered Lewis’ music through his cousin. Niall liked what he heard, so much so that he took to Twitter to show his love for Lewis’ tune ‘Lost On You’. It’s safe to say that the pair have had some pretty memorable moments together over the years, including filming a documentary together, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, which followed the duo on their road trip around Ireland.

In 2018 Niall invited Lewis to open for him on his ‘Flicker’ world tour in Glasgow and has continued to support the Brits Billion award-winning Scot. The pair hit it off immediately with Niall saying: “First time I ever met him I just thought he was a lunatic. It was St. Patrick’s Day, we had a few beers... and we got very drunk, and then both played shows the next day. He’s very funny to be around, he makes me feel funnier, even though I’m not that funny at all, maybe it’s because I’m famous and he’s big into famous things these days."

The friends have collaborated musically too. Lewis revealed: “We’ve written a song together before. So we’ve written stuff, we’ve been in the studio and worked together before, but whether it comes out or not - and whether it’s actually any good, because it was a while ago - is a different story.”

Despite their fame both musicians have their feet firmly on the ground and in August 2022, Niall and Lewis surprised fans when they busked together in Dublin. The pair amassed a large crowd as they sang Niall’s hit ‘Slow Hands’, Lewis’ track ‘Before You Go’ and a cover of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow.’

