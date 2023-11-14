Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Lottery is on the hunt for a lucky winner in Scotland who is sitting on a ticket worth £1 million.

One lucky winner from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on October 31 has no idea that they have become an overnight millionaire. Players who bought their tickets in North Lanarkshire are now being urged to check the unique code on their tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The winning code on October 31 was VCVX 86421 and the lucky ticket-holder has until April 28, 2024 to claim their prize.

The lucky winner is sitting on a £1m ticket

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in North Lanarkshire for the draw on October 31, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.

“To try to jog EuroMillions players' memories, the draw fell on Halloween. Were you out with the kids trick or treating? Elsewhere, interested football fans may remember that North Lanarkshire Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell, were in league action on the day after the draw - on November 1 - unfortunately falling to a 4-2 defeat to Aberdeen at Fir Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk or check tickets in shops. Checking online means players get an email notification if they win a prize.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].