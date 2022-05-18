The huge jackpot means the winner can now afford to buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The win has also catapulted the ticket-holder to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list, and makes the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

It also places them higher than several celebrities, including singer Adele (130 million) and boxer Anthony Joshua (£115 million) on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Jane Park has never been far from the headlines.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder claiming a cool £170 million in October 2019.

Edinburgh and Lothians has had a number of lottery winners over the years – and while some have shied away from the limelight, others have never been far from the headlines.

David and Carol Martin of Hawick won £33,035,323 on the UK National Lottery in 2016. Their daughter Lisa Charters is now looking to move to Edinburgh and build her dream home with her husband Craig.

Perhaps the most famous winner in Edinburgh is tabloid favourite Jane Park.

A syndicate of six Hibs supporters from Edinburgh scooped £1m.

As a 17-year-old in 2013, Hibs-daft Jane became one of the youngest winners when she scooped £1m.

She had been living in a small two-bed council house in Niddrie, and sharing a room with her sister.

She worked in an office doing admin for a charity organisation, earning £8 an hour.

Jane said she struggled to breathe and felt “like death” before finding out the result.

Willie Sibbald celebrates his win.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Honestly never felt this ill in my whole life,” before telling her thousands of followers she had caught coronavirus.

Jane has since lived a luxury lifestyle, investing in cars, handbags, and cosmetic surgery.

But one procedure went horribly wrong. Jane said she thought she was going to die after a Brazilian bum lift she received in Turkey had disastrous results.

She reportedly set up an OnlyFans account where she shares topless photographs to paying fans.

It’s believed she’ll be able to earn another million from the side hustle – which she’s reportedly making £45,000 a month from.

In 2016, a syndicate of six Hibs supporters from Edinburgh scooped an incredible £1m in the special Lotto Medal Draw.

The syndicate, made up of six retired friends – Douglas Gibson, William Mackie, Jim Robertson, David Hannan, David Hastie and Stewart McLaren – has been running since The National Lottery’s inception in 1994.

It is thought each member got £166,666.66.

in 2014, we saw Willie Sibbald, a 48-year-old painter and decorator from Moredun, match all six numbers on his Lucky Dip ticket to bank £7,084,472.

He pledged to share the cash with his best friend and work colleague Rab Layden, to honour a pact they had made in their work van.

In August 2021, Paul and Louise Drake, from West Lothian, scooped the £5,162,779 Lotto jackpot after Mr Drake checked his numbers the next morning before his shift as production operator with Lidl.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m not an emotional guy but I just burst into tears.

“I ran back into the house screaming and woke Louise up to tell her. We just couldn’t believe it.”

Just last month, an Edinburgh man instantly won £100K on the National Lottery,

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. C, secured the top prize by playing the ‘£100,000 Jackpot Red’ Instant Win Game.

He also plans to buy a new car with his winnings.

In March, another Edinburgh local, who also decided to remain anonymous, won a life-changing amount of money by playing the National Lottery.