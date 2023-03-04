A West Lothian Love Island winner is fundraising in memory of a young man from her home town who died. Paige Turley, who won the sixth series of Love Island in 2020 with her partner Finley Tapp, will be running a half marathon for Jamie Aitchison, who she says was a “light in a dark room”.

There was an outpouring of grief from the community following the death of 20-year-old Jamie, from Bathgate, in December 2022, with a fundraiser making more than £15,000 for his family.

Paige, from Fauldhouse, said on her JustGiving page: “In December last year my hometown sadly lost another friend, son, brother, grandson and upstanding guy, Jamie Aitchison aged 20, after he sadly lost his battle against the scourge of mental health. The tragic news has left a hole in many peoples hearts with many in the community struggling to come to terms with the loss of Jamie, who was the light in a dark room.”

Love Island star Paige Turley is raising money in memory of Jamie Aitchison who died in December 2022 (Instagram: @paige_turley)

The 25-year-old reality television star will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on April 2, with all donations going towards Mental Health UK. She said: “You never know what someone is hiding behind a smile. Jamie’s smile was most definitely the brightest in the room. In loving memory of Jamie Aitchison. 30.11.02 - 28.12.22.”

Paige recently shared the link to the fundraiser on her Instagram page, where she has 1.6 million followers. She is still in a relationship with Fin, with the couple recently celebrating their third anniversary.

