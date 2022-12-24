The musician and DJ, real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a member of the multi-million-selling group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss.

Together, they released a string of massive hit singles – most notably Insomnia, God is a DJ and We Come 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement shared on the London-born singer’s Instagram said: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of dance music giants Faithless, has died at 65. Photo: Getty Images

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

“Rollo, Sister Bliss & The E-Type Boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faithless formed in 1995 and went on to release seven studio albums – their most recent release being 2020’s All Blessed – and a number of compilations.

They also headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world, including on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in 2002, and played a massive outdoor gig at Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens in August 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faithless were nominated for the Brit Award for best British dance act in 1999 and 2002.

Sister Bliss paid tribute to her fellow bandmember on Twitter, writing: “Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad