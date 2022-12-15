Police Scotland has released an urgent appeal for a missing man last seen in Edinburgh. Joseph Yexley, from Nottingham, was last seen in the Holyrood Road area of the Capital on Saturday, November 26, at around 2.50pm, police said.

The 33-year-old is also known to go by other surnames, including Morrell. He is described as being about 6 foot tall, with short dark hair and a dark goatee beard. Mr Yexleys is of medium build, and has a tattoo of a chair on his right cheek, police said.

When last seen he was reportedly wearing a black beanie style hat, an orange puffer style jacket with a navy jacket over it. He also had on a black and purple Nike jumper, with matching back Nike jogging bottoms that have a purple stripe down the side. He was carrying an orange coloured sleeping bag. He was also wearing ankle length pair of walking/workwear boots.

Police Sergeant Jonny Wilson, of Gayfield Square police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Joseph and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland.” The public can call on 101 quoting 1403 of Wednesday, 14 December, 2022.

