Tributes have poured in for a popular East Lothian high school teacher who students say will be “sorely missed by many”.

The sudden death of dad-of-two Matthew Gray, who taught history and modern studies at Musselburgh Grammar School, has left staff and pupils at the school “devastated”, according to a letter from headteacher Jodie Hannan. Mr Gray, who was also a principal teacher of guidance and a football coach in his spare time, is said to have been a family man “devoted to his wife and two daughters” and “completely committed to his students”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to parents, headteacher Ms Hannan said: "Mr Gray was the friendliest and most approachable of teachers, completely committed to his students and highly regarded by colleagues. He was a lifelong football fan, spending his spare time coaching a Grammar team. Most importantly, Mr Gray was a family man and devoted to his wife and two daughters.

Musselburgh Grammar School teacher Matthew Gray has died suddenly

"I know Mr Gray's passing will affect many of the young people he taught and supported over the years and we will miss him terribly.”

An event has now been organised for pupils and staff to gather and remember the popular teacher. Pupils have organised a meeting at 6pm on Tuesday, July 11, which will see green and white balloons released in memory of Hibs fan Mr Gray. Those attending are being asked to wear Hibs football shirts or green clothing.

Organisers said: "I’m sure all who knew Mr (Matthew) Gray would agree that he genuinely was one of the most down to earth people anyone could meet. The impact he had on pupils both past and present is outstanding. Whether he was having a good day or a rubbish one, he was always up for a laugh. The stories this man had he could go on for a lifetime. His energy allowed for a safe space and his guidance is something that I’m sure will stick with people for years to come and is definitely something that will be sorely missed by many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad