Niall Horan appeared emotional watching Lewis Capaldi perform ‘Wish You The Best at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. The former One Direction singer was seen standing in the wings with tears in his eyes as Lewis performed his number one hit. Lewis shared the moment on his Instagram with his 6.7 million followers and captioned it: “wish you the best @niallhoran x”.

Both Lewis and Niall performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Sunday and delighted the crowds by joining each other on stage during their sets. Lewis sent fans into a frenzy by joining Niall on stage for a hug during his set. Frenzied supporters took to Twitter to gush over the pair’s sweet friendship with one tweeting: “I love Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan’s friendship. It’s so cute how Lewis ran on stage to give Niall a hug”. Another added: “Niall kissing Lewis on the forehead” and added a heart emoji.

Lewis Capaldi donned black jeans and a maroon denim jacket with a black collar for the big event. He took to the main stage to headline on Sunday evening and brought the three-day festival to a close. He performed a selection of old and new hits including Forget Me, Forever, Pointless, Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind, Wish You The Best and surprised the audience with an impromptu performance of Taylor Swift’s popular hit ‘Love Story’.

After the first two songs the excited crowd began to chant his name leaving Capaldi overwhelmed. He playfully told them to: “Shut up” before adding: “I’m embarrassed”. He then shared: “I’m not supposed to swear because it’s the BBC but listen, they forgot when they booked me I’m the most f**king rock and roll guy in the world!.”

He tried to calm the frenzied crowds by thanking the BBC for asking him to perform. He said: “It’s nice to be back here and it’s nice to be headlining. Yeah! Me and the 1975 baby, I’ve made it!”

Before performing a moving rendition of Pointless, which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran, he referred to his other famous pal, Niall. Lewis asked the crowd: “Did you enjoy Mr Niall Horan? Me too. He was wearing a vest and you could see his nipples.” Despite the sign that Lewis had posted on his Instagram earlier in the day that said ‘Please don’t swear. Your performance will be pulled from all BBC platforms’ Lewis went on to encourage the crowd to chant: “F**k you Ed Sheeran” in response to his no-show at the event.

