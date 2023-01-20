Outlander star Sam Heughan has challenged fans to ‘guess how it ends’ after it was announced the hit time-travelling series would be coming to an end.

The Scottish actor, who plays highland warrior Jamie Fraser, took to social media hours after the news that, while Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season, it will be the last one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (January 19), the show’s producers released a statement saying the final season will run for 10 episodes.

Outlander star Sam Heughan has challenged his fans to ‘guess how it ends’ after it was announced the hit time-travelling series would be coming to an end.

The news comes as filming continues in Scotland for the seventh season of the series, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Shortly after the annoucement was made, Heughan took to social media saying: “Season 8, the last and final season!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So delighted to have the opportunity to finish this epic story and we hope you will come along with us. What a journey. What a story. What fans!!! So excited… can you guess how it ends?

“(But don’t worry, an extended season 7 is coming this year, 16 eps to enjoy!)”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starz has also green-lighted a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series will tell the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Last year, Heughan opened up about what he’ll miss most when Outlander ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year-old was asked the question in a new interview with men's luxury lifestyle magazine Square Mile.

“What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end.

“It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together.

Advertisement Hide Ad