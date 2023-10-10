The new Four Square Park cafe is open daily from 9am to 3pm.

A popular Edinburgh park bistro forced to close eight months ago due to mounting bills has reopened under new ownership.

The Garden Bistro in Saughton Park Walled Gardens described as a “godsend” during lockdown announced its sad closure in February, citing the cost of living crisis, aftermath of the pandemic and mounting bills.

Customers bemoaned the loss of the popolar eaterie, which was said to be a breath of fresh air for locals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Previous owners said they tried everything to stay open and even ploughed their own money into the project but were ultimately forced to close.

Photo by Ross McKenzie

Now the eaterie has reopened it’s doors after charity Four Square has given it a new lease of life. The Four Square Park Café which is open daily from 9am to 3pm is a social enterprise. As well as serving up affordable food and drink, it generates much-needed income and provides volunteering and training opportunities for individuals who face homelessness in Edinburgh.

The charity employs 90 staff at seven locations across the capital and supports 1000 people a year by providing advice and accommodation to those facing homelessness. They also run one of Scotland’s largest social enterprises, Edinburgh Furniture Initiative, where they re-sell donated furniture to support the charity.

Four Square Park Cafe serves up breakfast, lunch as well as hot drinks and soft drinks. Breakfast rolls are £3.50 and served to 11am while hot drinks including a turmeric or a chai latte come in at less than £3.