When I first walked into Mather's for a job interview in 1988, I didn't think it was the kind of place for me. I thought it was an old man's pub and not the kind of place a 30-year-old like me wanted to work. However, here I am 36 years later, getting set to retire as a barmaid at Mather's this week, with so many great memories of great laughs and the great people I've had the privilege to have met at the pub.

I've enjoyed every minute of working at Mather's West End. It's really been lovely. I've loved working here. I've never had any qualms about not coming in, or "oh I've got to work today". It's that kind of pub where everybody knows each other.

I will never forget the incredible trips we've had as a pub with the Tartan Army, and pub trips with customers, like going to Zeebrugge in Belgium on the ferry. It's been really good times, good memories.

When I first came in, I looked in the door and I went "I'm not working in there, that's an old man's pub". And here I am 36 years later, happy. The time has flown by.

Mather's barmaid Liz Taylor brought some Hollywood glitz to the Edinburgh pub.

Now I'm retiring I'm really going to miss the place, especially the people. It's the banter you get with customers, and the things we do for them getting older and things like that. I will miss the banter.

Although I will no longer coming in here to work, I'll come back in and see everybody. Customers and staff have been asking if I'll come back in to see them. And I've got my big leaving party on Sunday with all the regulars, I'm looking forward to that.

In retirement, I've got plenty of things to keep me occupied. I've got a big garden, I love gardening. And I love reading. I've got my grandchildren and the dog. And I love doing car boot sales, car booties as I call them, which I do once a month, I love doing that.