Sophie Ellis-Bextor admits she can’t wait to “get the party started” when she takes to the stage at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 43, who lives in London, entertained fans with her kitchen disco performances throughout lockdown.

Now, she is preparing to take to the stage to headline the legendary Scottish New Years celebrations - Hogmanay.

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor “can’t wait to get the party started” (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sophie will be joined by Scottish band, Altered Images, and together they will get the party started at the new Night Afore Disco Party on 30 December.

Over the last two years, the singer has managed to find herself a new audience with her “iconic lockdown kitchen disco.”

Due to its popularity she took part in a 24-hour dance-a-thon for Children in Need, which raised more than £1 million.

This year, Hogmanay is returning to Edinburgh for its New Years festivities, following two years of cancelled events and street parties due to the Covid pandemic.

Who is Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is an English singer-songwriter, who came into prominence in the late 1990s, as the lead singer of an indie band called, The Audience.

In the early 2000s, Sophie went solo and proved successful with her mixture of pop, disco, and electronic influences.

Sophie Ellis Bextor performs at the second day of the annual rock and pop ‘V Festival’ at Hylands Park, Chelmsford on August 19, 2007 in Essex, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sophie’s debut solo album, Read My Lips, was released in 2001, from which she released the ever-popular and catchy, "Murder on the Dancefloor."

She has now released a total of six studio albums and following her lockdown disco success, Sophie released her greatest hits album - Songs from the Kitchen.

The album includes a popular cover version of the Alcazar song, "Crying at the Discoteque."

She also made an appearance on the second series of The Masked Singer, where she performed as an Alien and was the first celebrity to be unmasked.

