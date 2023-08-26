1 . The Prahna Indian Grill

This Corstorphine restaurant was recommended by Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn as a great place to go on a date night. He said: "This for me is the best restaurant in Edinburgh to go for a date night. This Indian restaurant at St John’s Road provides a romantic and chilled out vibe thanks to the colourful flowers all around, including some hanging from the ceiling. And the food is to die for, with it not only tasting delicious but it is always perfectly presented and looking almost too nice to tuck into and devour." Photo: Prahna