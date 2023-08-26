The best places to go on a date night in Edinburgh, according to Evening News reporters
In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best places to go on a date night in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to go for a date in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites for a nice romantic night out, including a trip to the cinema, a fancy restaurant and just a good old fashioned pub crawl.
1. The Prahna Indian Grill
This Corstorphine restaurant was recommended by Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn as a great place to go on a date night. He said: "This for me is the best restaurant in Edinburgh to go for a date night. This Indian restaurant at St John’s Road provides a romantic and chilled out vibe thanks to the colourful flowers all around, including some hanging from the ceiling. And the food is to die for, with it not only tasting delicious but it is always perfectly presented and looking almost too nice to tuck into and devour." Photo: Prahna
2. Everyman Cinema
Luxury cinema Everyman in St James Quarter was chosen by Evening News reporter Jolene Campbell as a great place to go for a date night in Edinburgh. She said: "We love a trip to the Everyman cinema in St James Quarter which has very classy interiors, comfy chairs and staff bring you drinks/food. They put on events and special screenings, including a late night season." Photo: Submitted
3. The Devil's Advocate
Trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this pub on Advocate's Close off the High Street as a great place to go on a date night. He said: "A great little bar in Edinburgh’s Old Town that always has an electric vibe. If you are able to get a booth you are off to a great start – the beautifully presented food and vast selection of drinks make for a great date night." Photo: Toby Williams
4. Mussel and Steak Bar
The Mussel and Steak Bar in the Grassmarket was chosen by Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison as a great place to go in Edinburgh for a date. She said: "It always feels like a treat to go to The Mussel & Steak Bar on the Grassmarket and we tend to go around Christmas time or New Year. They have a lovely menu, great staff and the cocktails are great too which is always a plus." Photo: Submitted