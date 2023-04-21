Tributes flood in for West Lothian Dad and football charity champion with 'heart of gold'

Tributes have flooded in for a charity champion and Dad from West Lothian who “loved and breathed football”.

Wull Mullen, from Fauldhouse, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, leaving wife Nicola and sons.

The dad was the facilitator at the Sports and Well-being for All Trust for the last four years and ran football therapy sessions from Fauldhouse Partnership Centre. The charity said their therapy football sessions grew because of his passion for helping people.

Wull was said to 'love and breathe football'

In a tribute to Wull on its Facebook page staff said: “Sports and Well-being for all Trust are devastated at the loss of our good friend and colleague Wull Mullen who passed away on April 19.

“After speaking to Nicola and the family we decided to post on the page a tribute to a great man Oor Wull.

“Wull came on board from the very start four years ago when the charity was founded. The position Wull wanted was to be the facilitator and to run our Facebook Page and what a magnificent job he did.

“To date the charity is sitting at 33,000 Followers, over 3000 kids registered and over 800 adults registered which is unbelievable and Oor Wull was a massive part of it.

Wull, far right, was dedicated to the charity

“Wull’s dedication and effort towards the charity were to make sure that all the kids should have fun in sport and to look after people with Mental Health issues that is why he wanted to start the therapy football session and as you can see by the photos the session got bigger and bigger all because of Oor Wull’s passion on helping people.

“Wull always gave 110 per cent to the charity, even right down to washing the bibs and hanging them up in the house right after his Therapy Football session with just his boxers on.

“Wull was the guy who always loved to help people, make them laugh and always made sure they were taken care of no matter what the situation was, and that is why he was a great and wonderful person with a heart of gold.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Nicola, the boys and all the family at this sad time. You will be sorely missed, but you will never ever be forgotten.”

Many paid their tribute to Wull and shared memories of him.

One woman said: “What a lovely fitting tribute to Wull Sports & Well-Being he loved and breathed football what a character he was knew him all my days always got him the same way rip.”

A worker from the charity said: “Wull was Indeed a gentleman. I had many conversations with him standing at the side of the park watching Jacob. He was always willing to help you along, and had some fantastic stories. Getting involved with the coaching ment there was less time for chatting, but he will be missed by everyone involved with the charity. RIP oor Wull”