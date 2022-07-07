The Irish TV presenter, model and DJ will entertain the crowds by taking to the decks to keep the party going, following the last race at the East Lothian track on Friday, August 5.

Williams, who welcomed her third child with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in April, said: “I’m thrilled to play at the after-racing party at Stobo Castle Ladies Day at Musselburgh Racecourse, one of the biggest parties of the year.

“I absolutely love Scotland having spent my university days there.

Vogue Williams, left, will perform a headline DJ set at Musselburgh Racecourse's Stobo Castle Ladies Day afterparty next month.

“I can’t wait to visit, calling in on family, and to see all the thousands of racegoers getting dressed up once again.”

Musselburgh Racecourse Commercial Manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “We’re delighted Vogue Williams will join us this summer for Stobo Castle Ladies Day, as it’s always our most glamorous event of the year.

“This year we are expecting the raceday to be one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas that Scotland has seen in a long while, and everyone is welcome – not just the ladies.

“Ladies Day is always a jam-packed day of first-class racing, great food, and entertainment and of course our infamous after-party where Vogue will now be DJing.”

The annual sell-out event will see a new Style competition launch, thrilling horse racing and first-class entertainment.

This year’s event will celebrate the changing styles of Ladies Day past and present – a theme that will be part of the entertainment throughout the day.

The Style Awards will be the new fashion competition for this year and the judges – including leading Scottish stylist Eva Arrighi – will be looking for style, elegance, and individuality.

This year’s event will also welcome back the Best Hat Awards, too.

Accompanying Williams, former Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch will host this year's Stobo Castle Ladies Day on the main stage.

Hospitality packages for Ladies Day are already sold out but there are still lots of ticket options available – including the beautifully decorated Picnic Pavilion marquee, located alongside the running rail.