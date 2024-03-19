Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former boss of fashion chain Xile has has secured a permanent home for his independent Edinburgh men's wear shop.

Founder Paul Mullen opened Para-Daiza, in Stockbridge in August 2023 with hopes of creating a ‘revolutionary’ clothing brand which could drive a comeback of indie fashion brands.

Now after seven months he's expanding the brand after signing a five year lease on the shop, which stocks a re-purposed collection using vintage second-hand goods.

Xile operated three stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston, all of which closed last summer after the chain, part of Frasers Group's acquisitions from JD Sports, joined a raft of the retail giant's buyouts.

Mr Mullen started the venture after decades on the fashion scene - formerly as manager director and buyer for Scottish menswear indie Xile. He was made redundant in April, 2023 when it went into liquidation after nearly 30 years of trading.

Reflecting on his venture he said he'd 'take Stockbridge over George Street any day' and has branded the area as the top shopping destination for fashion-savvy customers.

Announcing the news on instagram Mr Mullen said:

"It's been full on the past year, with us saying farewell to Xile which has been my life for so many years, but I must say I am loving my time in PARA-DAIZA and excited about growing the brand.

Paul Mullen, former Xile boss signs lease securing permanent home for men's wear shop in Scockbridge

"It’s been a massive learning curve launching the brand and I have been bootstrapping it working 7 days a week, spinning many plates, and wearing many hats! What has been truly special is getting back on the shop floor, loving chatting with the people I meet daily."

"As many of you know, my journey started with Xile Clothing, an iconic Scottish independent, where I had the privilege of witnessing remarkable growth and success for many years. These experiences and memories have left an indelible mark and will forever shape the vision and direction of PARA-DAIZA"

Mr Mullen told the Evening News: "I am super impressed by Stockbridge as a whole, the customers and community have really welcomed me in and embraced the brand.

