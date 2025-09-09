An ‘incompetent’ attempt to launch jet ski safari tours in a busy shipping channel has been shot down by Edinburgh councillors.

The scheme would have seen the boats launched from Portobello Beach to explore the Forth through guided tours. But Edinburgh councillors refused it, citing deep concerns over public safety and the practicality of the scheme.

Sufyan Tunesi, the applicant, was not present at the Monday Licensing Sub-Committee meeting, and was not present for two other meetings where his application was to be heard.

Edinburgh council’s public safety team objected, submitting a paper with objections for the review of city councillors, though these were not read out in the Monday meeting.

Council public safety officer David Sinclair said the department had sought expert advice from the Health and Safety Executive due to their lack of familiarity with boat hire schemes.

And Police Scotland also objected, with police sergeant Grant Robertson saying: “Similar to public safety, this is an area that we were not specialised in. So we sought advice from external stakeholders, which includes the Police Scotland marine unit, and we have several concerns regarding the nature of the application.

“The applicant is lacking detail in respect to the exact location on Portobello Beach that they intend to operate from. Portobello is popular throughout the year with open swimmers, kayaks, and other non-motorised vehicles. There are inherent risks of allowing jet skis to operate in the waters.”

Sgt Robertson also questioned how the rentals would even work, given that jet skis must be launched from a vehicle, and vehicle access to Portobello Beach is not allowed.

He further added that there was no evidence that Mr Tunesi had consulted with the coastguard about the plans, and said the nearest full-time lifeboat was half an hour away.

Forth Ports, which has some powers to regulate boat traffic along the Forth, also submitted a written objection to the proposal.

After hearing the objections, Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Ross asked: “My question is only to officers, to ask them if we’ve had any response at all from the applicant?”

Council licensing officer Catherine Scanlin replied that the department had received no communication from Mr Tunesi when trying to reach him about the application.

Committee convener and Conservative councillor Joanna Mowat asked if he had been sent the objections seen by councillors, with Ms Scanlin replying that he had.

SNP councillor Norman Work said: “I was going to ask police or the council anyway about this, and this was answered. I’m quite disappointed that there’s not detail, you normally need vehicle access. The fact they’re not turning up, because I think they’d not be able to answer that. It seems complicated, and probably dangerous.”

Cllr Mowat proposed that the committee reject the application, saying: “I don’t think we have any option but to refuse this application. There are such significant concerns raised, I think anyone looking at the application would have a number of questions.

“The applicant has put in an application which seems purely speculative to myself, and frankly, been really incompetent in their handling of it, because they had not engaged with anyone.

“Anyone who has ever looked at the sea from standing on the land in Edinburgh will realise that it’s a very busy shipping channel, and that having small crafts out there was going to be potentially quite dangerous.”

SNP councillor Martha Mattos Coelho said she agreed with Cllr Mowat’s points, and asked if the council could monitor the beach in case Mr Tunesi started jet ski tours without a licence.

Cllr Mowat replied: “My experience of the good residents of Portobello is that if there is someone operating jet skis, and they think it’s unsafe, I think it will take a very, very short time before we, or local councillors, would be aware of that.

“So I think, given that it would be difficult to do that, I am willing to rely on the active citizenry of the good people of Portobello to inform us of any such problems.”