The search for a young busker who vanished last month is about to enter its seventh week, with police having employed ‘every resource’ to try and find him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Cuthbert has not been seen since around 4pm on Monday, August 4, when he was spotted in Lesmahagow Road, Strathaven.

The 25-year-old is known to busk in Glasgow and Edinburgh city centres and a dedicated team of officers has been carrying out enquiries in both cities as well as other areas he is known to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been reviewing CCTV footage and more than 100 homes in Strathaven have been visited as part of door-to-door enquiries. Local officers are also being supported by national resources, including special search teams, drones from the air support unit, officers on quad bikes and police dogs.

Lewis Cuthbert, 25, from Strathaven, has not been seen since August 4 | Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Paul Doyle, local area commander, said: “It has now been almost six weeks since Lewis was reported missing and we continue to work hard to trace him, using every resource at our disposal.

“Door-to-door enquiries continue to be carried out and officers will be in the Strathaven area this weekend while our searches are ongoing. We continue to urge the public to come forward with any information they may have. No matter how small it may seem, it may be key to helping us find him.”

Lewis is described as 5ft 10 and of slim build. He has short brown hair and may have grown facial hair since he was last seen. He is believed to have been last seen wearing a brown cord jacket with a sheepskin collar and was carrying a backpack with a bluetooth speaker and microphone.

Anyone who has any information should contact 101 quoting incident number 1371 of 4 August, 2025.