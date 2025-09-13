Police searching for missing busker Lewis Cuthbert employ 'every resource' as search enters seventh week
Lewis Cuthbert has not been seen since around 4pm on Monday, August 4, when he was spotted in Lesmahagow Road, Strathaven.
The 25-year-old is known to busk in Glasgow and Edinburgh city centres and a dedicated team of officers has been carrying out enquiries in both cities as well as other areas he is known to visit.
Police have been reviewing CCTV footage and more than 100 homes in Strathaven have been visited as part of door-to-door enquiries. Local officers are also being supported by national resources, including special search teams, drones from the air support unit, officers on quad bikes and police dogs.
Chief Inspector Paul Doyle, local area commander, said: “It has now been almost six weeks since Lewis was reported missing and we continue to work hard to trace him, using every resource at our disposal.
“Door-to-door enquiries continue to be carried out and officers will be in the Strathaven area this weekend while our searches are ongoing. We continue to urge the public to come forward with any information they may have. No matter how small it may seem, it may be key to helping us find him.”
Lewis is described as 5ft 10 and of slim build. He has short brown hair and may have grown facial hair since he was last seen. He is believed to have been last seen wearing a brown cord jacket with a sheepskin collar and was carrying a backpack with a bluetooth speaker and microphone.