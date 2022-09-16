Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The council will agree a motion of condolence proposed by the Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, noting the Queen’s “great appreciation” for Scotland and Edinburgh, praising her “unwavering and inspirational, dedication to serving the nation and the Commonwealth” and offering the council’s deepest sympathy to the Royal family.

Meanwhile, thousands of people continued to queue in London to file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall ahead of the state funeral on Monday. At 7.30am today the queue was almost 4.5 miles long and the estimated waiting time was at least 11 hours.

Charles III will visit Wales today for the first time as King before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen's coffin with his sister and brothers this evening.

The King and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff in the latest leg of a home nations tour, after trips to Edinburgh and Belfast. They will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, and meeting Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said scenes from the commemorations in Edinburgh which followed the Queen’s death last week – from the arrival of the coffin on Sunday to the lying-at-rest in St Giles Cathedral – would be remembered forever.

He said: “The city truly shone as well over 100,000 people welcomed the Queen’s cortège to Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, with the King and members of the Royal Family following on Monday to participate in the Ceremony of the Keys. They then joined an historic procession up the Royal Mile and a service at St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen lay at rest until her final departure for London on Tuesday.

The Queen pictured during her visit to open the Scotsman and Evening News' former offices in Holyrood Road in 1999.

“And who can forget the pictures of 33,000 people queueing peacefully into the small hours to pay their respects at St Giles’ Cathedral? And the scores of volunteers who supported them through the night.

“All in, this was a hugely significant operation, involving an unparalleled level of planning to ensure the comfort and safety of everyone in the huge crowds. An astonishing achievement and display of hard work in honour of a remarkable Queen, a monarch who openly cherished her Scottish Capital and its people.

“I’d like to thank the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects. And to pay tribute to the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who all played their part in delivering – gracefully and flawlessly – this unique series of events at a scale and pace many cities would find unimaginable. You have done Edinburgh, Scotland and Her Majesty proud.”

The full text of the motion which the council will agree today reads: “On behalf of the citizens of Edinburgh, this council offers its deep condolences to the Royal Family on news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

The cortege bringing the Queen's coffin from Balmoral, where she died, travels down the Royal Mile to the Palace of Holyroodhouse last Sunday. Photo: Andrew O'Brien.

“Throughout her extraordinary reign she showed great appreciation for her ancient and hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and its capital city Edinburgh.

“During her countless visits to Edinburgh she reached out to charities, veterans, service personnel, hospitals and children and won a very special place in the hearts of the citizens of Edinburgh and Scotland.

“Over her seven decade reign, she showed unwavering and inspirational, dedication to serving the nation and the Commonwealth, offering wise counsel in often turbulent times.

“This council and this city are in mourning. Council gives thanks for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's exceptional 70 years’ service and extends its deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very difficult time."