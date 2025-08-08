This video More videos

Tonight will see Oasis take to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield for the first of three highly anticipated concerts at the stadium.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of fans are set to descend on the city for the occasion, with multiple road closures as well as extra train, tram and bus services in place to cope with the crowds.

But while it will undoubtedly be an exciting night for fans of the band, residents have shared mixed opinions about the concerts and crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth, 64, questioned the decision to put on the shows during what is already the busiest time of the year for Edinburgh, while Susan Edwards said it could bring ‘a lot of hassle’ to residents near the stadium.

Kyle, 22, seemed more excited about the band coming to the city. While he said he’s not a huge Oasis fan he reckons the gigs will “bring people together”.

And Carol, 57, said Oasis reuniting was “amazing” - but that she wished she had managed to bag tickets.