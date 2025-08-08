'It may be a lot of hassle for residents': Edinburgh people give their views on Oasis coming to Edinburgh
Thousands of fans are set to descend on the city for the occasion, with multiple road closures as well as extra train, tram and bus services in place to cope with the crowds.
But while it will undoubtedly be an exciting night for fans of the band, residents have shared mixed opinions about the concerts and crowds.
Ruth, 64, questioned the decision to put on the shows during what is already the busiest time of the year for Edinburgh, while Susan Edwards said it could bring ‘a lot of hassle’ to residents near the stadium.
Kyle, 22, seemed more excited about the band coming to the city. While he said he’s not a huge Oasis fan he reckons the gigs will “bring people together”.
And Carol, 57, said Oasis reuniting was “amazing” - but that she wished she had managed to bag tickets.
Watch the video above to see Edinburgh residents share their views on Oasis playing three concerts in Edinburgh.
