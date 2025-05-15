Robbie Williams in Edinburgh: Everything you need to know about Murrayfield gig

Robbie Williams kicks off his UK tour in Edinburgh this weekend – and here's everything you need to know ahead of the gig.

The pop showman plays Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on May 31, 2025 – on one of only four UK dates that includes London, Manchester and Bath. As you'd expect, excitement is already building, with fans desperate to see the pop showman, who has previously performed at Murrayfield in 2003 and 2017.

Who is Robbie Williams?

Robbie shot to fame in boyband Take That before launching a successful solo career. The 50-year-old, who has won an astonishing 18 Brit Awards, equalled The Beatles’ record for most number one albums in the UK chart in January. His latest offering, Better Man – a soundtrack to his biopic of the same name – became his 15th record to top the official albums chart.

His other No.1 albums include Life Thru A Lens (1997), I’ve Been Expecting You (1998), Sing When You’re Winning (2000), Swing When You’re Winning (2001), Escapology (2002), Greatest Hits (2004), Intensive Care (2005) and Rudebox (2006). There's also In And Out Of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990-2010 (2010), Take The Crown (2012), Swings Both Ways (2013), The Heavy Entertainment Show (2016), The Christmas Present (2019) and XXV (2022).

What has Robbie said about this tour?

Speaking about the upcoming UK shows when they were announced last year, he said: “This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’, and some new music too…but more on that soon.”

Can you still get tickets?

There are still a small amount of tickets left. More could become available later. Or not. Visit Ticketmaster to check availability.

Who is supporting Robbie in Edinburgh?

There have been two support acts announced for the gig. First up will be The Lottery Winners, followed by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

What time does the gig start?

Doors open at 4pm. Stage times have yet to be released.

What are the rules for entering the stadium?

There will be various security procedures in place at Scottish Gas Murrayfield:All ticket holders will be searched before entering the venue.Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium enforces a strict A4 bag policy (30cm x 21cm x 21cm) for concerts.

Bags larger than this size, unless for childcare or medical reasons, will not be permitted.All bags will be searched before entry to the venue is permitted. Please note that bags do not need to be clear.

Where possible it is recommended that ticket holders do not bring bags with them to ensure quick entry into the stadium.For further venue information, visit Scottish Gas Murrayfield’s website.

How to Scottish Gas Murrayfield by bus

Royal Highland Centre and Ingliston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield

X12 from Royal Highland Centre: 14:30, 14;50, 15:10, 15:30, 15:50, 16:07, 16:22, 16:37, 16:52, 17:07, 17:22, 17:37, 17:52, and 18:07. Following the concert there will be frequent departures for up to an hour from Murrayfield Road.

X22 from Royal Highland Centre: 15:00, 15:20, 15:40, 16:00, 16:15, 16:30, 16:47, 17:05, 17:20 and 17:40. Following the concert, there will be frequent departures from Murrayfield Wickes Car Park for up to an hour.

Hermiston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium:

Service 25 to Gorgie Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.From the city centre, the follow services are available:

To Gorgie Road – Services 22, 30, X27, and X28.To Gorgie Road – Services 1, 2, 25 and 33.To Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, and X18.

From Edinburgh Airport:

To Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100.From West Lothian:

To Corstorphine Road – Service X18 and Service X19.To Gorgie Road – Services X27 and Service X28.

Getting there by tram

If you’re heading to the gig by tram, buy your tickets in advance from Edinburgh Ticket – https://tickets.edinburghtrams.com – or Tap On and Tap Off the tram – https://edinburghtrams.com/tap-tap – with your contactless-enabled card or device for maximum convenience.

What songs will Robbie sing in Edinburgh?

It's impossible to say for sure, but Robbie played a stadium gig in Cape Town in January, and it's likely that the setlist will be broadly similar for his upcoming UK shows.

These are the songs you can expect to hear – along with some surprises and perhaps even a guest appearance or two:

Let Me Entertain YouLand of 1000 DancesStrongCome UndoneBetter ManCould It Be MagicDon't Look Back in AngerBack for GoodLove My LifeCandySupremeMillenniumFeelKidsRock DJNo RegretsShe's the OneAngels