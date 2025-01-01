While most Edinburgh music fans generally bemoan the lack of music talent playing in the city, leading to a the regular trek along the M8 to see the top of the pops, there is actually a host of top music stars across musical genres will performing in Edinburgh in 2025.

The highlight has to be the return of Mancunian Britpop heroes Oasis, who play three sold out nights at Murrayfield Stadium in August. That’s if they haven’t split up before the mammoth record-breaking Oasis Live 25 tour gets to the Scottish Capital.

Perhaps the two most famous musical Billys of all time will be in Edinburgh next year, with Billy Joel performing at Murrayfield and Billy Ocean on stage at the Usher Hall.

While, two Take That stars will also be in town in 2025, with Robbie Williams performing at the home of Scottish rugby, and Gary Barlow performing his greatest hits at the Usher Hall.

Other top music acts to look out for in Edinburgh next year include Deacon Blue, Il Divo, Doves, Primal Scream, Kaiser Chiefs, Alison Moyet and Wet Wet Wet.

1 . Oasis In what is surely already the most successful rock n roll comeback of all time, Oasis are set to return to the stage next year, 16 years after their bitter split in 2009, with an estimated 14 million people trying to get tickets for their sold UK comeback stadium tour, with further massive concerts all over the world selling out in minutes. Let's just hope the Gallagher brothers haven't had a punch-up before the Oasis Live 25 tour hits Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12. | Press Association Images Photo Sales

2 . Kaiser Chiefs Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs will play at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 4, celebrating 20 years of their debut album Employment, featuring singles including 'I Predict a Riot' and 'Oh My God'. Tickets for this special outdoor show are still on sale at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/kaiser-chiefs-edinburgh-04-07-2025/event/3600615FFC803F9B. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Primal Scream Led by charismatic frontman Bobby Gillespie, legendary Glasgow rockers Primal Scream will rock the Usher Hall on Thursday, April 3, with tickets still available at www.usherhall.co.uk/book/81001. Expect to hear greatest hits from the Screamadelica band including 'Country Girl', 'Loaded' and 'Rocks'. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Alison Moyet Alison Moyet started off as a punk, became one half of iconic 80s synth-pop duo, Yazoo, and released her number 1 debut solo album, Alf – all by the age of 23. She’s released nine solo studio albums, won three BRIT Awards, been nominated for a Grammy. She is quite simply one of the most celebrated and distinctive voices the UK has ever produced and celebrated her 40th anniversary as a solo artist in 2024. She will play a sold out show at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Thursday, March 20. | Naomi Davison Photo: Naomi Davison Photo Sales