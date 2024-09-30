Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American rock star has announced that he will play his first Edinburgh show in 46 years at Murrayfield Stadium next summer.

Billy Joel is set to return to the UK for two exclusive performances in 2025. On Saturday, June 7, he will perform at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield, marking his first time playing in Edinburgh for 46 years.

Then, on Saturday, June 21, he will take the stage at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, his first show in Liverpool for 45 years. As decades pass, Billy Joel’s music remains timeless, and these concerts are set to become part of his enduring legacy. With these being his only European performances in 2025, they are bound to be moments etched in history.

General Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10am, available from Billy Joel’s website, Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Billy Joel will play Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh next year. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

Joel’s string of 33 Top 40 hits, all of which he wrote himself, began with 1973’s autobiographical ‘Piano Man’.

The hits have continued for almost five decades, with three of Joel’s Top 40 songs – ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me’, ‘Tell Her About It’ and ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ – peaking at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the US.

Joel has also had 23 Grammy nominations since he signed his first recording contract in 1972, and is famous for further hits including ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘The Longest Time’.

Billy Joel performing onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards | Getty Images

Concerts like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024 brought in an additional 3,000 front of house show-day staff and volunteers at Murrayfield, with many coming from the Edinburgh and Lothians area. The three concerts by the American pop star earlier this summer are estimated to have contributed £77 million to the Edinburgh economy.

In August, it was revealed that Oasis will be returning to Murrayfield in summer 2025 as part of their long-awaited reunion tour.

Scottish Rugby has announced that Scotland Supporters Club members will have the opportunity to buy Billy Joel tickets through a venue allocation. Details will be sent over email to current Scotland Supporters Club members.