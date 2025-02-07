An Edinburgh office block in the north of the city could be transformed into hundreds of student flats and new homes after being put on the market.

St Margaret’s House on London Road has been occupied by Edinburgh Palette arts charity for the last 15 years. Caledonian Trust, who own the 1970s building said selling the site is part of its long-term strategy to revitalise the office block.

Scarlett Land and Development has now appointed Scarlett Land and Development to market the property, which has detailed planning consent that allows for the development of a mixed-use scheme, comprising 361 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and 107 residential units.

The 1970s building in London Road, Edinburgh could be transformed into hundreds of student flats and homes | The Big Partnership

Caledonian Trust stated the PBSA could consist of 277 studios and 84 cluster units, with 25 per cent of the residential homes designated as affordable housing.

Michael Baynham, Director, Caledonian Trust, said: “151 London Road has been an important asset for Caledonian Trust for many years, and we are committed to ensuring that its redevelopment will benefit both the local community and the wider city of Edinburgh.

“We recognise the valuable work of Edinburgh Palette and the positive impact it has had on the local creative sector, but we also understand the urgent need for new homes in this area. This development presents a significant opportunity to help address the city’s housing challenges and support the long-term regeneration of the region.”

Will Scarlett, Founder of Scarlett Land, added: “151 London Road is one of the last large-scale sites in Edinburgh available for PBSA development, especially considering recent changes to planning policies and competing demands for space.

“The implemented student accommodation and residential consent complements the well-established student and residential community in the area, benefiting from excellent connectivity and local amenities."