Owners of a popular Edinburgh salon have announced they are closing due to 'overwhelming' health issues.

Influencers Charlie Allan and his partner Lauren opened Booyah in Gorgie in 2022, following their hit YouTube channel titled 'Trans Life & Wife' about their life as a couple as Charlie transitioned.

In a heartfelt post on social media Charlie and Lauren said they were devastated at the decision to shut up shop. But they added that they won't be closing until they know their staff have jobs to move on to.

Taking to Instagram the pair wrote: "After a couple of difficult months of conversations, consideration and planning we have came to the decision to shut the Booyah doors. Due to unforeseen and overwhelming health problems, we are unable to give our all to the business anymore and have made the devastating yet necessary decision to put our physical and mental health first as over the past few months it has taken over our lives!

"We will forever be grateful for Booyah and all of the amazing staff past and present, so we take comfort in knowing everyone who gets the pleasure of visiting them for a service will be in the best possible hands, in their chairs you will be safe and be on the receiving end of some magical talent (please stalk our page too see all of their incredible work) we will not be closing until all staff have found alternative places to work so please continue to support them now and when they move on to their new journey!

"To everyone that knew about our situation and supported us to make this decision, we are eternally grateful. We have loved every minute of Booyah. This hasn't been an easy decision but please know that it is the right one, we would appreciate our privacy in this time but please know we are okay and healing! We love you all so much."

Customers expressed their support for the couple.

One said "Big love to you both and hope things get better soon! You are a pair of shining stars and deserve all the joy in the world."

Another said: I'm so sorry to hear this, Booyah was easily my favourite thing about Gorgie."