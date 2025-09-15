The Guardian University Guide scores each institution under eight different criteria, giving each an overall total out of 100.

The criteria include what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes, and job prospects.

Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

to see how Scotland's universities rank against universities in the rest of the UK and Scotland .

1 . University of St Andrews This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 2. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.3

2 . University of Edinburgh This year's UK rank: 13. Last year's UK rank: 15. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 69.4.

3 . University of Aberdeen This year's UK rank: 18. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 65.7

4 . University of Strathclyde This year's UK rank: 19. Last year's UK rank: 17. Scotland rank: 4. Guardian score out of 100: 64.8.