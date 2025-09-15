Scotland's 14 universities ranked best to worst in Guardian University Guide 2026 league table

By Ian Swanson
Published 15th Sep 2025, 18:35 BST

UK universities have been ranked from best to worst in a league table for 2026 - so here’s how Scotland’s 14 universities are rated.

The Guardian University Guide scores each institution under eight different criteria, giving each an overall total out of 100.

The criteria include what students say about the quality of teaching and feedback in the annual National Student Survey, as well as looking at spending, class sizes, and job prospects.

Prospective students can also filter the results by subject to see which institutions may be best suited to their career goals.

Scroll through this picture gallery to see how Scotland's universities rank against universities in the rest of the UK and Scotland.

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 2. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.3

1. University of St Andrews

This year's UK rank: 2. Last year's UK rank: 2. Scotland rank: 1. Guardian score out of 100: 98.3 | PA

This year's UK rank: 13. Last year's UK rank: 15. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 69.4.

2. University of Edinburgh

This year's UK rank: 13. Last year's UK rank: 15. Scotland rank: 2. Guardian score out of 100: 69.4. | PA

This year's UK rank: 18. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 65.7

3. University of Aberdeen

This year's UK rank: 18. Last year's UK rank: 12. Scotland rank: 3. Guardian score out of 100: 65.7 | Canva/Getty Images

This year's UK rank: 19. Last year's UK rank: 17. Scotland rank: 4. Guardian score out of 100: 64.8.

4. University of Strathclyde

This year's UK rank: 19. Last year's UK rank: 17. Scotland rank: 4. Guardian score out of 100: 64.8. | Contributed

