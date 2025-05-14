Scottish city named among ‘World’s 10 best cities for culture’ in 2025 by Time Out

In compiling this year's list, Time Out used two data sources. First, more than 18,500 people around the world were surveyed about culture in their city. Each city was then ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of its culture scene.
They were also asked about the cultural venues, events and festivals they love the most in their hometown. This data was then combined with scores from a panel of Time Out culture experts – Time Out’s global network of city editors and culture experts – who voted for their favourite destinations. To ensure the list reflects cultural cities globally, only the highest-scoring cities for each country were included on the longlist.
Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, said: “Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s best cities for culture is the definitive travel guide for those seeking a cultural city break where experiencing art in all its forms is affordable and accessible. Informed by the insights of 18,500 city-dwellers and a panel of Time Out experts, this list reflects the global destinations where art and culture isn’t confined to mammoth museums and major arts venues (though there are plenty of those).
“Think pop-up festivals in unlikely locations, late-night museum parties, and a new class of creatives pushing the boundaries of performing arts. Each of these 20 cities has a lively programme of cultural events alongside legacy institutions for the arts – that’s why they’re the cultural capitals of today.”
