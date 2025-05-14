Scottish city named among ‘World’s 10 best cities for culture’ in 2025 by Time Out

In compiling this year's list, Time Out used two data sources. First, more than 18,500 people around the world were surveyed about culture in their city. Each city was then ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of its culture scene.

They were also asked about the cultural venues, events and festivals they love the most in their hometown. This data was then combined with scores from a panel of Time Out culture experts – Time Out’s global network of city editors and culture experts – who voted for their favourite destinations. To ensure the list reflects cultural cities globally, only the highest-scoring cities for each country were included on the longlist.

Grace Beard, Travel Editor at Time Out, said: “Time Out’s annual ranking of the world’s best cities for culture is the definitive travel guide for those seeking a cultural city break where experiencing art in all its forms is affordable and accessible. Informed by the insights of 18,500 city-dwellers and a panel of Time Out experts, this list reflects the global destinations where art and culture isn’t confined to mammoth museums and major arts venues (though there are plenty of those).

“Think pop-up festivals in unlikely locations, late-night museum parties, and a new class of creatives pushing the boundaries of performing arts. Each of these 20 cities has a lively programme of cultural events alongside legacy institutions for the arts – that’s why they’re the cultural capitals of today.”

Take a look through our gallery to see the top 10 of Time Out’s Best Cities for Culture in 2025 – and find the full list of 20 here: timeout.com/travel/worlds-best-cities-for-culture

2 . 1. Paris, France Time Out says: 2025 is a big year for Paris museums, from the reopening of the Grand Palais with a stunning exhibition from Dolce & Gabbana to the temporary closure of the Centre Pompidou, bowing out with Paris Noir, an ode to France’s Black artists in the late twentieth century. In the city of light, its arts scene is embracing after-hours culture, with museums leaning into late-night events, including at David Hockney 25 and at the Nuit des Musées in May, where a number of museums will mix culture, music and light late into the night. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . 2. Florence, Italy Time Out says: Florence’s culture scene is a melting pot of Renaissance splendour and cutting-edge culture, including Tracey Emin’s exhibition at Palazzo Strozzi, open-air movies at Villa Vardini and contemporary dance in a Roman amphitheatre. Florence received the second-highest number of votes from Time Out’s arts and culture experts, while 73% of locals said the scene was top notch. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . 3. Edinburgh, UK Time Out says: Best known to some for the world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival, this Scottish city is also home to brilliant museums, a rich literary history and electric live music. But, just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new comes along – like the buzzing Days Festival, back for a second year this May with its underground dance lineup. Europe’s first museum of contemporary Palestinian art also opens its doors, while Chappell Roan lights up the Summer Sessions with her only UK gigs beyond Reading and Leeds. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales