Police say concern for the schoolgirl is growing

A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing in Dunbar has been found safe and well.

Sophia Timms was reported missing after she was last seen in Belhaven Road. Police asked the public for help to trace her and said concern for the youngster was growing.

Sophia Timms