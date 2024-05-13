Search for 10-year-old Dunbar girl ends after she is found safe and well
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say concern for the schoolgirl is growing
Sophia Timms was reported missing after she was last seen in Belhaven Road. Police asked the public for help to trace her and said concern for the youngster was growing.
But the search for Sophia has now ended after she was traced by police ‘safe and well’. A spokesman said: “Sophia Timms, 10, reported missing in Dunbar, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.