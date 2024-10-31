Police are warning the public to be vigilant after receiving hundreds of reports of fraudulent online ticket sales for major events this year - with 60 per cent of cases relating to the Taylor Swift concerts during the summer in Edinburgh.

Between January and September, police recorded a ‘significant’ number of online frauds across Scotland with 313 reports in the last nine months - equating to 6 per cent of all cyber fraud incidents.

Nearly 190 of the incidents targeted people trying to buy tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows in Edinburgh with the rest of reports relating to sporting events and other music concerts. These frauds are not connected to the artists, venues, promoters or reputable ticket sale sites.

Police said the majority of crimes take place on social media and online marketplace platforms by individuals and groups looking to exploit members of the public for financial gain. According to figures, woman aged between 18 and 24 are most at risk from this type of fraud.

Inspector Alasdair Penny, Cybercrime Harm Prevention, said: “We’ve noticed a trend in this type of crime reported around major events happening in Scotland. The figures represent a significant proportion of cybercrime, but we believe these types of incidents are underreported and the true figure will be much higher.

“Reports relating to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour have made up the majority and we’re aware there are a number of highly anticipated events next year, including the Oasis tour and TRNSMT.

“We have publicly raised the threat of cyber criminality and the increase in online offending and have put plans in place to address it. The Chief Constable unveiled a new vision for Police Scotland, including a commitment to establish a new Cyber Command and increase our capabilities to tackle online fraud.

“We want to make sure the public is aware of potential fraudulent sales and provide advice around how to spot it. Our message is: be vigilant. If a price or offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Before purchasing, carefully review the ticket details for authenticity. Check for accurate event information, including the date, time, and venue. Pay attention to the seating section or assigned seats, which can indicate fraudulent tickets.

“Buy from legitimate sources, check bank details provided and use secure payment methods. Credit cards and reputable online payment platforms offer additional protection against fraudulent transactions. Avoid paying with cash, wire transfers, or unsecured payment methods.

“Please report any fraudulent activity to police. We will fully investigate and we work alongside partners to raise awareness and tackle those involved in such offences.” For more information on online safety you can visit the Police Scotland website.