Teenage girl taken to hospital after collision with car near Edinburgh Castle
The incident happened at around 10.20am on Saturday, August 2 on Castlehill, near to Edinburgh Castle. A 59-year-old man was later reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Saturday, 2 August 2025, police were called to Castlehill, Edinburgh following a report of a car and pedestrian crash.
“The pedestrian, a teenage girl, has been taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.“The 59-year-old driver of the car is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”
