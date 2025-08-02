Teenage girl taken to hospital after collision with car near Edinburgh Castle

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 17:15 BST
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Saturday, August 2 on Castlehill, near to Edinburgh Castle. A 59-year-old man was later reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, August 2 on Castlehill, near to Edinburgh Castleplaceholder image
The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, August 2 on Castlehill, near to Edinburgh Castle | Google Maps

For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from the Capital, sign up today for your free newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Saturday, 2 August 2025, police were called to Castlehill, Edinburgh following a report of a car and pedestrian crash.

“The pedestrian, a teenage girl, has been taken to the Royal infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.“The 59-year-old driver of the car is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”

Related topics:Edinburgh CastleHospitalPoliceEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice