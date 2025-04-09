Terminal V Festival returns to Edinburgh – Everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The famous Terminal V Festival returns to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre this month – featuring over 100 world-class acts and six specially designed stages.

Known as one of the most ‘celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe’ Terminal V runs from April 19-20 and is expected to see 20,000 house and techno enthusiasts attend the high-octane event each day.

With just over a week to go, around 90 per cent of weekend tickets have now been sold, so those wanting to head along should are advised to buy their tickets soon.

Here is everything you need to know about the Terminal V Festival 2025 at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre.

Terminal V, which is billed as one of Europe's biggest indoor dance music events, is planned to be held at the Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston in October. Picture: Hannah Metcalfe | Hannah Metcalfe

What is the Terminal V Festival?

​Terminal V Festival is Scotland's premier electronic music event, and will take place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh over the Easter weekend. The festival offers many different immersive experiences across six indoor and outdoor stages allowing visitors to dance the day and night away. Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend for a gathering of like-minded music lovers.

When is the Terminal V Festival?

The Terminal V Festival returns to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on April 19 and 20 between 12pm and 11pm.

Who is performing at the Terminal V Festival?

The two-day festival will feature over 100 world-class artists including: AK Sports, AZYR, Bad Boombox, Blawan, Brutalismus 3000 (making their debut Scottish festival), Charlie Sparks x Parfait, Dax J x Daria Kosolova, 999999999, Deborah De Luca, DJ Hyperdrive, Funk Tribu, and many, many more.

How much are tickets for Terminal V Festival 2025 at the Royal Highland Centre?

Day tickets cost £79.95 and full weekend tickets cost £144.95. All tickets are subject to an additional booking fee and can be purchased on the Terminal V website. At the time of writing 90 per cent of weekend tickets have been sold.

Are there age restrictions?

People attending the Terminal V Festival must be over 18-years-old and proof of age must be provided on request

Are there any other restrictions?

· Visitors should ensure they have everything they need before entering the venue as re-admission is not permitted. However, re-admission for ticket holders may be permitted at the sole discretion of the Event security.

· There is no parking at the event but parking is provided for customers with accessibility requirements and Blue Badge holders.

· Visitors may be may refused admission if they are noticeably under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

· Prohibited items include illegal drugs, Chinese lanterns, sound systems, drones, laser pens, selfie sticks, tripods, unofficial high vis jackets, potential weapons of any kind, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images. For a full list you can visit the Terminal V website.