West Lothian crime: Investigation launched after car and jewellery stolen from Linlithgow property

Thieves made off with valuable items.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:03 GMT
An investigation has been launched following a break-in at a West Lothian property.

It is understood thieves stole a car and jewellery from a property in Priory Road, Linlithgow, at some point between 5pm on Monday, March 18 and 10.30am on Wednesday, March 20.

A car and jewellery were stolen from a property on Priory Road in Linlithgow, West LothianA car and jewellery were stolen from a property on Priory Road in Linlithgow, West Lothian
Police officers are now appealing for information following the break-in to assist their investigation.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the break-in to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2312 of 21 March, 2024.

