An investigation has been launched following a break-in at a West Lothian property.

It is understood thieves stole a car and jewellery from a property in Priory Road, Linlithgow, at some point between 5pm on Monday, March 18 and 10.30am on Wednesday, March 20.

A car and jewellery were stolen from a property on Priory Road in Linlithgow, West Lothian

Police officers are now appealing for information following the break-in to assist their investigation.

Detective Constable Graeme Comrie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the break-in to contact us. We also ask anyone with private CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”