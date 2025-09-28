2 . One of the guys

The ESG 652 was first introduced in 1948 when Edinburgh Corporation was keen to make up for the lack of fleet replacement which had affected all operators during WW2. The bus operator purchased 20 Metro Cammell bodied single deckers, 10 with Guy chassis and 10 very similar-looking Daimlers, all with cut-away rear entrances. This bus is one of the Guys. It was based at Central and Gorgie garages, operating mainly on services 1, 45 and 46 | Lothian Buses