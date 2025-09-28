Thousands in Edinburgh attend Lothian Buses open day 2025

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 13:07 BST

Thousands of Edinburgh residents made their way to Lothian Buses Marine depot on Saturday for this year’s highly anticipated open day.

The annual event has become one of the most popular open day events in the capital, where visitors can get a behind the scenes look at day-to-day operations and see a range of vintage buses.

Always a big hit with families, the four-hour event also hosts a range of stalls and family-friendly activities from games and inflatables to face painting and glitter tattoos.

Here are 11 pictures from the Lothian Buses open day 2025.

1. Edinburgh Lothian Buses open day 2025

Lothian Buses

2. One of the guys

The ESG 652 was first introduced in 1948 when Edinburgh Corporation was keen to make up for the lack of fleet replacement which had affected all operators during WW2. The bus operator purchased 20 Metro Cammell bodied single deckers, 10 with Guy chassis and 10 very similar-looking Daimlers, all with cut-away rear entrances. This bus is one of the Guys. It was based at Central and Gorgie garages, operating mainly on services 1, 45 and 46 | Lothian Buses

3. Thousands of visitors

The Lothian Buses open day saw around 5,000 people visit the Seafield bus depot on Saturday, September 27 | Lothian Buses

4. Under the bridge

Owing to a number of low bridges, Edinburgh Corporation bought 100 of these Tiger Cubs between 1959 and 1961 to replace older buses on the busy 1 Circle route. Several were sold off in the mid 1960s but 86 continued on other services in Edinburgh until withdrawal in 1978 | Lothian Buses

