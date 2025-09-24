1 . The Dean Gardens

The Dean Gardens, which border the Water of Leith, are the second-biggest private amenity gardens in Edinburgh covering over seven acres. They feature a series of planted slopes and level lawn areas with many delightful viewpoints over the Dean Valley. The lay-out of pathways, lawns and the wooden pavilion are mostly unchanged from the Victorian era. The gardens will be open to the public on Doors Open Day, with a free art activity for children and live music by local musicians Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-5pm. Access: Gate by the Dean Bridge on Eton Terrace. | Scottish Civic Trust