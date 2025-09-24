Doors Open 2025: 24 more buildings in Edinburgh and East Lothian ready to welcome you this weekend

By Ian Swanson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

Doors Open Day this weekend will see visitors flocking for a look behind the scenes in buildings across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

From private gardens and masonic lodges to scientific institutions and a funeral home, there are all sorts of places throwing their doors open to the public.

More than 100 buildings in the Capital are taking part in this year’s Doors Open Days, welcoming visitors on Saturday or Sunday or both.

Doors Open Days have been taking place in different places on different weekends during September, but this weekend is the turn of both Edinburgh and East Lothian.

We have already featured many of the places you can visit:

29 Edinburgh buildings inviting you in for a look round

Another 25 Edinburgh buildings which you can visit and explore

26 more Edinburgh buildings where you can take a look behind the scenes

Another 21 Edinburgh buildings opening up for visitors next weekend

Scroll through this picture gallery for the final instalment of another 24 sites where you can go and look round.

The Dean Gardens, which border the Water of Leith, are the second-biggest private amenity gardens in Edinburgh covering over seven acres. They feature a series of planted slopes and level lawn areas with many delightful viewpoints over the Dean Valley. The lay-out of pathways, lawns and the wooden pavilion are mostly unchanged from the Victorian era. The gardens will be open to the public on Doors Open Day, with a free art activity for children and live music by local musicians Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-5pm. Access: Gate by the Dean Bridge on Eton Terrace.

1. The Dean Gardens

The Dean Gardens, which border the Water of Leith, are the second-biggest private amenity gardens in Edinburgh covering over seven acres. They feature a series of planted slopes and level lawn areas with many delightful viewpoints over the Dean Valley. The lay-out of pathways, lawns and the wooden pavilion are mostly unchanged from the Victorian era. The gardens will be open to the public on Doors Open Day, with a free art activity for children and live music by local musicians Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-5pm. Access: Gate by the Dean Bridge on Eton Terrace. | Scottish Civic Trust

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh Steiner School Kindergarten is an example of child-friendly architecture inspired by the insights of Austrian philosopher and educator Rudolf Steiner. The homely building allows children to develop vital early skills in an unhurried setting. Address: 60 Spylaw Road, EH10 5BR. Open: Saturday 27 September, 9am-3pm.

2. Edinburgh Steiner School Kindergarten

The Edinburgh Steiner School Kindergarten is an example of child-friendly architecture inspired by the insights of Austrian philosopher and educator Rudolf Steiner. The homely building allows children to develop vital early skills in an unhurried setting. Address: 60 Spylaw Road, EH10 5BR. Open: Saturday 27 September, 9am-3pm. Photo: Benjamin Tindall Architects

Photo Sales
Freemasons' Hall is the headquarters of Scottish freemasonry and the historic building - with its elegant stairway under beautiful gilded dome and the spectacular Grand Hall - is steeped in the history of Scottish freemasonry throughout the world. On Doors Open Day, people will be able to visit the library and museum of Scottish freemasonry and learn about the history of the role of The Grand Lodge of Scotland. Address: 96 George Street, EH2 3DH. Open: Sunday, September 24, 11am - 4pm.

3. Grand Lodge of Scotland - Freemason's Hall

Freemasons' Hall is the headquarters of Scottish freemasonry and the historic building - with its elegant stairway under beautiful gilded dome and the spectacular Grand Hall - is steeped in the history of Scottish freemasonry throughout the world. On Doors Open Day, people will be able to visit the library and museum of Scottish freemasonry and learn about the history of the role of The Grand Lodge of Scotland. Address: 96 George Street, EH2 3DH. Open: Sunday, September 24, 11am - 4pm. Photo: Mark Jackson

Photo Sales
The Heart of Newhaven community initiative is developing the former Victoria Primary School, now known as 'The Heart', as a vibrant community hub for people of all ages. It has three themes, identified by community consultation: culture and heritage, learning and enterprise and community well being. Address: 4-6 Main Street, Newhaven, EH6 4HY. Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm.

4. Heart of Newhaven

The Heart of Newhaven community initiative is developing the former Victoria Primary School, now known as 'The Heart', as a vibrant community hub for people of all ages. It has three themes, identified by community consultation: culture and heritage, learning and enterprise and community well being. Address: 4-6 Main Street, Newhaven, EH6 4HY. Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm. | Roger Walpole

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:heritage
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice