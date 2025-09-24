From private gardens and masonic lodges to scientific institutions and a funeral home, there are all sorts of places throwing their doors open to the public.
More than 100 buildings in the Capital are taking part in this year’s Doors Open Days, welcoming visitors on Saturday or Sunday or both.
Doors Open Days have been taking place in different places on different weekends during September, but this weekend is the turn of both Edinburgh and East Lothian.
We have already featured many of the places you can visit:
Scroll through this picture gallery for the final instalment of another 24 sites where you can go and look round.
1. The Dean Gardens
The Dean Gardens, which border the Water of Leith, are the second-biggest private amenity gardens in Edinburgh covering over seven acres. They feature a series of planted slopes and level lawn areas with many delightful viewpoints over the Dean Valley. The lay-out of pathways, lawns and the wooden pavilion are mostly unchanged from the Victorian era. The gardens will be open to the public on Doors Open Day, with a free art activity for children and live music by local musicians
Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-5pm.
Access: Gate by the Dean Bridge on Eton Terrace.
| Scottish Civic Trust
2. Edinburgh Steiner School Kindergarten
The Edinburgh Steiner School Kindergarten is an example of child-friendly architecture inspired by the insights of Austrian philosopher and educator Rudolf Steiner. The homely building allows children to develop vital early skills in an unhurried setting.
Address: 60 Spylaw Road, EH10 5BR.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 9am-3pm. Photo: Benjamin Tindall Architects
3. Grand Lodge of Scotland - Freemason's Hall
Freemasons' Hall is the headquarters of Scottish freemasonry and the historic building - with its elegant stairway under beautiful gilded dome and the spectacular Grand Hall - is steeped in the history of Scottish freemasonry throughout the world.
On Doors Open Day, people will be able to visit the library and museum of Scottish freemasonry and learn about the history of the role of The Grand Lodge of Scotland.
Address: 96 George Street, EH2 3DH.
Open: Sunday, September 24, 11am - 4pm. Photo: Mark Jackson
4. Heart of Newhaven
The Heart of Newhaven community initiative is developing the former Victoria Primary School, now known as 'The Heart', as a vibrant community hub for people of all ages. It has three themes, identified by community consultation: culture and heritage, learning and enterprise and community well being.
Address: 4-6 Main Street, Newhaven, EH6 4HY.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-4pm. | Roger Walpole