A720 Edinburgh City Bypass closed in both directions between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait with police on scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have closed both carriageways on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait and officers remain at the scene.
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ in the area, according to the AA Route Planner, due to traffic having been halted on the route. Traffic Scotland said drivers would be diverted via the Calder and Dreghorn slip roads.
A Police Scotland spokeman: “The Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait following a report of concern for a person. Officers are at the scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.