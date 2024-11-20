A720 Edinburgh City Bypass closed in both directions between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait with police on scene

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 20th Nov 2024, 18:27 GMT
A major Edinburgh road is closed in both directions after police received reports of ‘concern for a person’.

Police have closed both carriageways on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait and officers remain at the scene.

Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ in the area, according to the AA Route Planner, due to traffic having been halted on the route. Traffic Scotland said drivers would be diverted via the Calder and Dreghorn slip roads.

The Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directionsThe Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions
The Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokeman: “The Edinburgh City Bypass is closed in both directions between Dreghorn and Hermiston Gait following a report of concern for a person. Officers are at the scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

